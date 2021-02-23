Virtual Maritime Summit from March 2 to 4

MANGALURU

It will showcase latest trends in maritime sector

The New Mangalore Port Trust has been conducting road shows to introduce the Virtual Maritme India Summit 2021 (MIS 2021) being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways from March 2 to 4.

NMPT Chairman A.V. Ramana during road shows at Kanara Small Industries Association and District Small Industries Association on Monday and Tuesday said the summit, with the theme, “Exploring the potential business opportunities in Indian Maritime sector and making Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, was being conducted virtually in view of the prevailing COVID-19 conditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit that was co-hosted by FICCI as the industrial partner.

The summit would have a special session for investment opportunities in maritime sector in Karnataka between 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on March 2, covering development of non-major ports, industries and allied infrastructure around them. It would also cover opportunities in fisheries sector and development of tourism, Mr. Ramana said. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would invite investors for the opportunities across the maritime sector during the session. NMPT Chairman, representatives from industries around non-major ports and policy makers would participate in the session.

There would also be a session for discussion about opportunities in maritime financing and insurance on March 3 from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. covering topics, namely, financing trends, investment opportunities, innovative investment models and insurance in maritime sector. NMPT Chairman, Shipping Corporation CMD, SBI MD and others speak at the session.

The summit, Mr. Ramana said, would provide a platform having the virtual and physical presence of prominent shipping, port-related and port-based industries-related CXOs, sector experts, investors, policy planners, and dignitaries/ ministers from all over the world. It showcases the latest technology, products and services as well as help disseminate knowledge about the latest developments in the maritime sector.

The first Maritime India Summit 2016, had witnessed participation of over 5,000 delegates from 42 countries, resulting in over 140 Business Agreements with investments worth ₹83,000 crore.

Interested persons can register and participate in the event at the official MIS 2021 website, https://www.maritimeindiasummit.in/.