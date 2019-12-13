Violin is from India, says Kumaresh Rajagopalan

Violin maestro Kumaresh Rajagopalan said here on Friday that there is enough proof to say that violin has come from India.

Inaugurating a three-day workshop on playing violin organised by Swaralaya Sadhana Foundation in the city, Mr. Rajagopalan said: “Though the West claims that violin came from there, we have enough proof to say that violin has come from India. And, it was called Dhanurveena.”

The violinist said that the ancient Nataraja temple in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, built during the Chola dynasty, or, at least, 2,500 years ago, has a sculpture of violin in its inner prakaram.

“The sculpture is almost like a violin. It was called Dhanurveena,” he said.

Mr. Rajagopalan said that any string instrument is called a veena. “The veena that we see today is called Saraswathi veena. Santoor is called Shatatantri veena. Flute is called dharm veena. Violin is called Dhanurveena,” he added.

He said that the violin is a very easy instrument to play. The workshop has been launched on Violin Day, he added.

Harikrishna Punaroor, former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, spoke.

Mr. Rajagopalan will present his concert at the end of the workshop on Sunday at 4.30 p.m. The venue is Northern Sky City near Pumpwell.