Violence and curfew dent Christmas spirit in Mangaluru

The violence and the consequent three-day curfew in the city came at a time when the Christian community that has a sizeable presence in Mangaluru was preparing for the grand festival of the year — Christmas — and they gave almost dented the festive spirit.

December-end is also the season of marriages and other family gatherings for the Christian community when expatriates visit their home for the celebrations. When the community was sitting with crossed-fingers as to whether the violence would abate and curfew would be removed to facilitate the celebrations, the good news came.

Yet, many who had made elaborate weekend shopping plans could not even venture out on Saturday thanks to the curfew imposed in Police Commissionerate limits. The three-hour relaxation window provided on Saturday afternoon as well as the dawn-to-dusk relaxation on Sunday was not enough for many to complete their shopping.

Some of those on regular employment and who get holidays only during the weekends went to other nearby towns, including Udupi, Madikeri, Puttur, where there was no curfew. Jeppu resident and a private firm employee Aldren Vaz drove all the way to Madikeri for Christmas shopping and could buy some apparels there. However, his shopping list remained incomplete as shops owned by Muslims were shut down in protest against the police action in Mangaluru, Mr. Vaz told The Hindu.

Kavoor resident Simon Martis, who works at a sign-board shop on Nellikai Road, the centre of Thursday's violence, was himself the victim of the violence as he lost work for two days. “I’ve lost two-days’ wages,” he said and added, “We could not do shopping on Saturday and are trying to do some today [Sunday].”

Though Christmas was just another day for interior designer and Mary Hill resident Joel Fernandes, he admitted that the violence and curfew has dented the Christmas spirit to some extent for members of his family and relatives. “Still there is some time for shopping,” he said.

Marriages affected

Mr. Fernandes said his friend’s marriage on Friday was affected, while another friend was forced to conduct the Roce (Mehndi) ceremony at his home itself, because of the curfew. Communion of another friend’s family at Bondel Church was stopped by the police on Saturday night, he said.