Vintage four and two-wheelers steel the show at Republic Day event in Mangaluru

January 26, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 30 four-wheelers and 18 two-wheelers were on display during the exhibition of vintage and classic vehicles organised by the Mangalore Motorsport Association during the Republic Day event at the Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Friday, January 26.

Among the vehicles that attracted the attention of people included the Germany-manufactured 1967 model of Mercedes Benz Fintail Sedan of doctor (Late) K.R. Ballal, the founder of Vijay Group of Hospitals. This vintage vehicle is now maintained by Dr. Ballal’s daughter gynecologist Priya Ballal. Also on display was the U.S.-manufactured 1950 model of Chevrolet Delux, which is owned by Dr. Priya’s uncle K. Rajavarma Ballal.

The other four-wheelers that caught the attention of visitors included a U.K.-manufactured 1948 model of Rolls Royce, which is owned by Kishore Rao Aroor. Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who inaugurated the exhibition, was taken on a ride in this vintage vehicle by Mr. Aroor’s son Arjun Aroor, who is the National champion in the 2023 Indian National Rally. Mr. Aroor also exhibited his U.S.-manufactured 1949 model of Cadillac and the 1948 model of Bentley NK VI.

Luke Rebello from Bengaluru had brought his 1925 Rolls Royce Phantom I car, while Hemaraj from Moodbidri exhibited 1933 model of Chevrolet. Krishnappa Uchil of Mangaluru had brought his 1929 Ford A car and Mithun from Mangaluru exhibited 1932 Austin 7 car.

Four different models of Premier Padmini cars, the 1948 model of Morris Oxford, the 1964 model of the Volkswagen Beetle, and Japan made 1986 model of Maruti 800 were on display.

Among the two-wheelers that were exhibited included two vintage Norton motorcycles, a 1947 Triumph motorcycle, and a 1956 BSA motorcycle, all owned by Krishnappa Uchil. Four models of vintage Lambretta scooter, a 1969 model of Suvega moped, a 1984 Lamby scooter, a 1987 Yamaha RD 350, a 1995 Yezdi Road, a 1980 Royal Enfield 350 cc bullet, and 1971 Jawa 350 cc Twin Cylinder motorycle was also exhibited.

The Mangalore Motorsport Association was conducting the exhibition for the 22nd year.

