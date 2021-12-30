Vimala Pai Konkani annual literary awards announced

Antony Barkur

The Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru, on Tuesday announced Smt. Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Sahitya Puraskar, annual literary awards for Konkani Literature, for the year 2021.

Massam, a collection of Konkani short stories by Antony Barkur (Antony Prakash D’Souza) was chosen as the Best Konkani Book of the Year (Prose), while Indradhonu Udeum, a collection of Konkani poems by Uday Narasinha Mhambro, was selected as the Best Konkani Book of the Year (Poetry).

Suresh Jaywant Borkar was selected for the Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Jeevan Siddhi Samman 2021 for his life-time contribution to Konkani language pedagogy, grammar and lexicography, said prathistan president Nandagopal Shenoy in a release here. The awards carry a prize money of ₹1 lakh each along with an award memento which will be presetend to the recipient at the annual Vishwa Konkani Puraskar ceremony to be held at a future date which will be announced soon. The awards have been sponsored by T.V. Mohandas Pai in the name of his mother Smt. Vimala V. Pai and are being awarded every year since 2010.

The awards are based on a two-tier evaluation process. Firstly, a preliminary panel consisting of 16 referees recommends books shortlisted from among those published during the award period. Based on these recommendations, a five-member jury makes the final selections for the award.

Award Jury for the year 2021, comprising Uday Bhembre, Kiran Budkuley, Payyanur Ramesh Pai, Melwyn Rodrigues and Gokuldas Prabhu, deliberated on the recommendations of referees and made the final selections based on merit of the literary works, Mr. Shenoy said.

World Konkani Centre founded by Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, a premier Konkani organisation established in 1996 under the leadership of Vishwa Konkani Sardar Basti Vaman Shenoy, has been relentlessly working towards preservation of Konkani language and culture since inception.