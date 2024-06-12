Villagers protest against laying 400 kV power line on farmland

The action committee against Udupi-Kasaragod 400 kV power line along with like-minded organisations held a demonstration protesting laying of the power line through fertile farmlands of Inna and surrounding villages of Karkala taluk in Udupi district, at Inna on Wednesday.

Residents of Inna and surrounding villages are opposed to the power line proposed to be laid by M/s Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., from Udupi Power Company at Yellur to Kasaragod through fertile farmlands by force.

Committee president Amarnath Shetty and secretary Chandrahasa Shetty said the villagers have been opposing the power line since last two years. The power line is proposed to be laid through private land belonging to farmers who have been kept on the dark. The villagers will not allow for implementing the project through their villages, they said.