Villagers pour out their woes to DCs

Mangaluru

21 February 2021 01:02 IST

Officials take up village-stay programme

While Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha spent his evening visiting houses of class X students and other residents of Palimaru village, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra spent the whole day at Shishila village of Belthangady taluk of district and tried to address problems related to pension and property records during the ‘grama vaatavya’ held on Saturday.

The visit to Palimaru village for Mr. Jagadeesha was the second one as he visited Nalkur village on January 30.

Mr. Jagadeesha was with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had come to participate in programmes related to three development works in Karkala taluk in the morning. In the absence of Mr. Jagadeesha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu and Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju inaugurated the programme at Palimaru village. The two officials then interacted with class X students at the Government PU College. Then the two joined other officials from the Revenue Department to dispose of petitions. Mr. Jagadeesha came to the village in the evening. He visited a few houses of class X students, including one where a student told Mr. Jagadeesha that he aspired to become a Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Jagadeesha met a retired postman, who was among the residents affected by ingress of salt water from the nearby vented dam. He also visited Koraga colony and spoke to few residents.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rajendra launched the programme by planting saplings at Shishila village. Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, accompanied Dr. Rajendra.