Village Administrative Officers in Udupi district launch indefinite strike, complain of work overload

Published - September 27, 2024 04:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Bharat Shetty, president, Udupi District Village Administrative Officers’ Association, said that the VAOs are using 21 apps

The Hindu Bureau

The VAOs turned up outside the office of Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari wearing black arm bands. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

Village Administrative Officers of seven taluks in Udupi district have launched an indefinite strike urging the government of Karnataka to fullfil their demands.

They turned up outside the office of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner on September 27 wearing black arm bands.

Bharat Shetty, president, Udupi District Village Administrative Officers’ Association, said that the VAOs are using 21 apps. “It has put tremendous pressure on the officials. The government should stop telling VAOs to use apps. The government should allow inter-district transfer of VAOs if they are husband and wife. The government should provide infrastructure facilities at the offices of gram panchayats. Those who have put in 15 years to 20 years of work in a same post should be promoted,” he said.

Reshma, vice-president, Udupi taluk unit of the association, said that the VAOs have not been provided with mobile phones. They are using their own mobile phones for government work, and also personal internet connection and data. “The government is asking progress reports of many works simultaneously, which puts pressure on the VAOs. The field work cannot be done simultaneously. The topographic conditions of villages differ. The government should give sufficient time to submit progress reports,” she said.

She wants the working hours to be fixed from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Bhavya, a VAO, said that they are forced to work from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to using 21 apps, the VAOs have been entrusted with other work, she said.

