Village accountant sentenced to two years

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Kundapur Narahari Prabhakar Marathe on Wednesday sentenced a village accountant to two years imprisonment on finding him guilty of accepting ₹ 15,000 as bribe for conversion of land.

According to a charge-sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police, Mohini Kamath, a resident of Takkate Gram Panchayat in Kundapur taluk, had applied for conversion of her 10 cents of agriculture land where she had planned to build a house. Village accountant Manjunath H.R. demanded ₹ 15,000. After paying ₹ 8,000, Mohini’s son, Vikram Kamath, filed a complaint with the Lokayukta Police. Manjunath was arrested when he was accepting ₹ 7,000 on March 15, 2011.

The judge sentenced Manjunath to two years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 20,000 on him for the offence under Section 13 (1) (D) of Prevention of Corruption Act. He was sentenced to one year and imposed fine of Rs. 10,000 for an offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. These sentences will run concurrently, the judge noted.