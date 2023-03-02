ADVERTISEMENT

Village accountant sentenced to four years of imprisonment

March 02, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Apart from jail-term, a fine of ₹70,000 has also been imposed on finding him guilty of accepting bribe

The Hindu Bureau

The third Additional District and Sessions Judge B.B. Jakati on Thursday, March 2, sentenced a village accountant S. Mahesh to four years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹70,000 on finding him guilty of accepting bribe.

According to the chargesheet, Lokayuta police trapped Mahesh, village accountant of Mandekolu village of Sullia taluk, while accepting ₹45,000 from one Gopalakrishna, a resident of the same village. Mahesh had demanded ₹60,000 for disposing Gopalakrishna’s application for regularisation of unauthorised occupation of government land. Mahesh was arrested on June 7, 2016.

The then Police Inspector Dinakar Shetty investigated the case, while Police Inspector Yogish Kumar filed the chargesheet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge sentenced Mahesh to four years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 for the offence punishable under Section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act 1988. He was also sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment and fined ₹20,000 for the offence punishable under Section 7 of the P.C. Act. Both sentences will run concurrently, the Judge said.

The Judge, further, directed his office to return cash of ₹57,000 to the Police Inspector, Karnataka Lokayukta, for depositing it in the account of the Government.

Special Public Prosecutor Ravindra Munnipady represented Karnataka Lokayukta before the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US