Village accountant sentenced to four years of imprisonment

March 02, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The third Additional District and Sessions Judge B.B. Jakati on Thursday, March 2, sentenced a village accountant S. Mahesh to four years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹70,000 on finding him guilty of accepting bribe.

According to the chargesheet, Lokayuta police trapped Mahesh, village accountant of Mandekolu village of Sullia taluk, while accepting ₹45,000 from one Gopalakrishna, a resident of the same village. Mahesh had demanded ₹60,000 for disposing Gopalakrishna’s application for regularisation of unauthorised occupation of government land. Mahesh was arrested on June 7, 2016.

The then Police Inspector Dinakar Shetty investigated the case, while Police Inspector Yogish Kumar filed the chargesheet.

The Judge sentenced Mahesh to four years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 for the offence punishable under Section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act 1988. He was also sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment and fined ₹20,000 for the offence punishable under Section 7 of the P.C. Act. Both sentences will run concurrently, the Judge said.

The Judge, further, directed his office to return cash of ₹57,000 to the Police Inspector, Karnataka Lokayukta, for depositing it in the account of the Government.

Special Public Prosecutor Ravindra Munnipady represented Karnataka Lokayukta before the court.