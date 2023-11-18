Vijayendra’s appointment as State BJP chief was made by parliamentary board as per procedure: C.T. Ravi

November 18, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Minister and former BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi on Saturday, November 18, said the appointment of B.Y. Vijayendra as the State president of the party was done as per the procedure as the BJP’s parliamentary board involving national president J.P. Nadda made the selection.

Mr. Ravi was responding to queries by reporters in Udupi as to whether BJP leaders, who used to term the JD(S) as the party of father and the sons and flay the Congress of engaging in dynasty politics, had sought any special concession to accept Mr. Vijayendra, son of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, as the State president. He said, “There is nothing more I have got to share with media persons in this regard.”

Having expressed his views already, Mr. Ravi said he would not be able to talk more on the subject as he was a disciplined party worker. Media has all the rights to engage in assessing the development as it is independent of political parties. But he has to stop at one point, he added.

The BJP, Mr. Ravi said, would win local and Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Mr. Vijayendra and the newly appointed Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly, R. Ashok. Asked whether he was keen on contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Ravi said he did not demand any position since 1994 and was not an aspirant this time too. He would work hard for the victory of candidates chosen by the party.

Responding to another question as to whether he had aspired to become State president of the BJP, Mr. Ravi said he had said three months back that he was not an aspirant. The BJP would work as a team under the leadership of Mr. Vijayendra and no more debate on the issue was needed.

Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, district BJP president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak, and others were present.

