Vijayaraghava Padvetnaya of Ujire Janardhanaswamy Temple no more

February 19, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayaraghava Padvetnaya | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vijayaraghava Padvetnaya, 78, the hereditary managing trustee of Sri Janardhana Swamy Temple in Ujire, Belthangady taluk, died at his residence in Ujire on Sunday, due to age-related issues.

Padvetnaya, besides managing the temple, had been a social worker, donor, literary enthusiast and an active participant in all programmes in the area. He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said his death was a great loss to him personally as well as to society. Padvetnaya actively participated in all the activities of the Sri Kshetra, including the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project. He was also one of the founding members of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Education Society, Ujire, Mr. Heggade recalled.

Dakshina Kannada district Kannada Sahitya Parishat President M.P. Srinath mourned the death of Padvetnaya saying he had been an active force behind conducting of all cultural, linguistic and literary activities in the region.

