Vijayapura youth sentenced to life for murdering woman

23-year-old Sandeep Rathod was found guilty of murdering a woman in Mangaluru in June 2019

Published - September 06, 2024 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Joshi sentenced 23-year-old Sandeep Rathod from Vijayapura to life on finding him guilty of murdering a woman in Mangaluru in June 2019.

As per the chargesheet, Sandeep Rathod was in a relationship with deceased Anjana Vashist. To get training for written examination for the post of police sub-inspector, Rathod joined a coaching institute in Mangaluru. Rathod and Ms. Vashist posed as a married couple that made Plusy Pias give her room on the first floor of a building in Attavar 6 Cross to the couple on a monthly rent of ₹2,500.

Ms. Vashist went to her hometown and called Rathod and said her family had fixed her alliance with another boy and asked him to forget her. Rathod then made Ms. Vashist come to his room where he assaulted her, which resulted in her death. Rathod clicked a photo of the body of the deceased and left the room with the mobile phone of the deceased and her ATM card. He used the ATM card to withdraw ₹15,000 and stayed in a hotel in Vijayapura.

Following compliant by room owner Ms. Pias, the Mangaluru South Police arrested Rathod. Police Inspector A.C. Lokesh filed the chargesheet.

The Judge on Wednesday, September 4, sentenced Rathod to life and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 for the offence under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. In default of fine payment, Rathod shall undergo simple imprisonment of three months. The Judge also sentenced Rathod to three months of simple imprisonment and charged a fine of ₹ 1,500 for offences under Sections 380 and 403 of IPC. The main sentence and sentence in default of fine payment shall run separately, the Judge stated.

