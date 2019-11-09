Vijayapura-Mangaluru Tatkal Special from Nov. 11

The South Western Railway (SWR) on Friday announced the introduction of Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Tatkal Express Special from November 11 ex-Vijayapura and from November 12 ex-Mangaluru Junction. They will be operational till February 10, 2020, ex-Vijayapura and till February 11, 2010, ex-Mangaluru Junction.

A notification from SWR said that the competent authority, General Manager of the Zone, has approved the proposal to operate the special to clear extra rush. It will have six Second Class Sleeper coaches, one AC 2-Tier and 3-Tier coach each, four general class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

The train leaves Vijayapura at 6 p.m.; Gadag at 10.30 p.m.; Hubballi at 11.45 p.m.; Davanagere at 2.35 a.m. and Hassan at 6.15 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 p.m. In the return direction, the train leaves Mangaluru Junction at 4.30 p.m.; Hassan at 10.02 p.m.; Davanagere at 1.20 a.m.; Hubballi at 5.15 a.m. and Gadag at 6.55 a.m. to reach Vijayapura at 11.45 a.m. It has stops at Basavanabagewadi, Almatti, Bagalkot, Badami, Hole Alur, Gadag, Hubballi, Haveri, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davanagere, Kadur, Arsikere, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur and Bantwal.