Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction express train to resume services on November 1

MANGALURU

27 October 2021 00:39 IST

South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to resume the services of Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express Daily Special on November 1.

However, the services will follow the earlier timings despite a demand to change it.

Patrons and Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, had urged Railways to ensure the train arrives in Mangaluru by 9 a.m. instead of 12.40 p.m. and that it leaves at 5.30 p.m. instead of 4.30 p.m.

They said the arrival and the departure timings at Mangaluru Junction were inconvenient.

Its arrival in the afternoon did not suit passengers travelling for official work or such other purposes. Similarly, if the train leaves after 5 p.m., it helps passengers complete the day’s work and then board the train, the patrons had said.

However, Southern Railway that manages Mangaluru Junction, informed SWR that it cannot accommodate the train at the desired timings as the platforms remain occupied during those times.

With pressure mounting to resume services connecting North Karnataka and the coastal region, the SWR had to operate the train at the old timings.

Accordingly, Train 07327 leaves Vijayapura at 6 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 p.m. from November 1 via Bagalkot (departure 7.46 p.m.), Gadag (10.30 p.m.), Hubballi (11.45 p.m.), Karjagi (1.20 a.m.), Sakleshpur (7.30 a.m.), Subrahmanya Road (10.25 a.m.), Kabaka Puttur (11.12 a.m.), and Bantwal (11.42 a.m.) to reach Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train 07328 leaves Mangaluru Junction from November 2 at 4.30 p.m., Bantwal (5.07 p.m.), Kabaka Puttur (5.35 p.m.), Subrahmanya Road (6.30 p.m.), Sakleshpur (9 p.m.), Karjagi (3.18 a.m.), Hubballi (5.15 a.m.), Gadag (6.55 a.m.), and Bagalkot (9 a.m.) to reach Vijayapura at 11.45 a.m. the next day.

The train will have five general second class, six second-class sleeper, one AC 3-Tier, and two luggage-cum-brake vans in all 14 coaches, according to a notification by SWR.