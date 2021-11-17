Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express to resume services from December 1

MANGALURU

17 November 2021

The service connects northern Karnataka with the coastal areas of the State

The Railway Board has approved restoration of Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special, that connects the northern parts of Karnataka with coastal areas, from December 1 ex-Vijayapura and December 2 ex-Mangaluru Junction.

Introduced in November 2019 in response to popular demand, the services were cancelled following the outbreak of COVID-19. Despite reintroduction of several other cancelled trains in a phased manner in the course of a year, this particular train was not reintroduced causing concerns among patrons and people’s representatives.

South Western Railway (SWR) had indicated resumption of services from November 1. However, there was delay in obtaining approval from the Railway Board, sources said.

The restored services would run on the old timings despite a demand for some change in timings.

Patrons as well as MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had urged the Railways to ensure that the Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction train arrives in Mangaluru by 9 a.m. instead of 12.40 p.m. They want the Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura service to leave at 5.30 p.m. instead of 4.30 p.m. The arrival and departure timings were not suitable for regular commuters as well as office-goers, they had said.

Southern Railway, which manages Mangaluru Junction, informed SWR that it cannot accommodate the changes as platforms are occupied by other trains during the the desired timings.

The services have commercial halts at Basavana Bagewadi Road, Almatti, Bagalkot, Guledagudda Road, Badami, Hole Alur, Mallapur, Gadag, Hubballi, Karajagi, Haveri, Byadagi, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davanagere, Kadur, Arsikere, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur and Bantwal.

There are some minor changes in the timings.

Train No. 07377 will leave Vijayapura at 6.15 p.m. instead of the earlier 6 p.m. slot to reach Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 07378 will leave Mangaluru Junction at 4.45 p.m. instead of the earlier 4.30 p.m.

The train will have five general second class, six second class sleeper, one AC 3-Tier and two luggage-cum-brake van, in all 14 coaches.