Vijayapura and Murdeshwar Express Specials to run for three more months

March 03, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has decided to extend the periodicity of two special trains operating through Mangaluru railway region for three more months, from April to June.

A release from Southern Railway headquarters here said Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Daily Express Special leaving Vijayapura at 6.35 p.m. and reaching Mangaluru junction at 12.40 p.m. the next day, will be extended to run from April 1 to June 30, for 91 services.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special leaving Mangaluru Junction at 2.50 p.m. and reaching Vijayapura at 9.35 a.m. the next day will be extended to run from April 2 to July 1, for 91 services.

A notification from the South Western Railway said Train Nos. 06563/06564 Yeshwantpur-Murdeshwar-Yeshwantpur Weekly Special Express on TOD (Train on Demand) via Padil bypass will provide 13 more trips each during April-June. They were earlier notified to run till March-end.

Train No. 06563 runs on April 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; May 6, 13, 20, and 27, and June 3, 10, 17, and 24 while Train No. 06564 runs on April 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; May 7, 14, 21, and 28, and June 4, 11, 18, and 25, said a notification.

