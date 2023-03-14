Vijay Sankalpa Yatra getting overwhelming response: Eshwarappa

March 14, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa on Tuesday said the Ratha Yatra, being taken up in the form of Vijay Sankalpa Yatra across the State, was to shore up support to the party to gain complete majority. The response, he said, was overwhelming and the BJP was sure to win over 150 seats, unlike the previous poll where it did not get a complete majority.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra in Udupi, Mr. Eshwarappa said there was a time when the party was struggling to find suitable candidates for the polls. Now, there were more than 10 aspirants in each constituency that speaks volumes about the strong growth of BJP, he said.

The former Minister and one of the strongmen of the BJP said people have recognised the contribution of BJP governments at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and at the State by B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai and State president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The achievements of these governments would be conveyed to people during the yatra, besides informing people about corrupt practices of the Congress regime.

Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and S. Angara, district president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak, MLAs Raghupathi Bhat and Lalaji R. Mendon, and others were present.

Thousands of party workers and members of the public participated in the motorcycle rally conducted in Kaup and Udupi Assembly segments and roadshows at different parts of the district.

Before launching the Sankalp Yatra, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje joined other leaders in garlanding the statue of the late V.S. Acharya, who is called the creator of new Udupi, at the district office complex, Rajatadri, in Manipal.

Speaking on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not visiting the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, Mr. Eshwarappa said he lost power as well as the election from Chamundeshwari constituency over the anger of Lord Krishna.

Though he had visited Udupi many times when in power, he did not feel like visiting the abode of Krishna.

The former Chief Minister who used to talk lightly about temples and Hinduism, appears to have softened his tone.

Mr. Eshwarappa suggested Mr. Siddaramaiah visit Sri Krishna Mutt at least now so that good things come to him. They were both good friends, and this was his suggestion as a friend.