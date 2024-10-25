Vigilance Awareness Week: NMPA hosts talk on public procurement

As part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024, the New Mangalore Port Authority hosted a prelude event on Friday, October 25, at the NMPA Auditorium with a focus on building awareness and reaffirming the commitment of everyone to uphold integrity in public governance.

The programme featured an engaging talk on “Public Procurement” by Mumbai Port Authority Chief Vigilance Officer Rakesh Shrivastava. NMPA Chairman A.V. Ramana, Deputy Chairperson S. Shanthi, CVO K. Padmanabhachar and others were present.

Mr. Shrivastava emphasised the significance of vigilance in procurement processes to ensure transparency and accountability. He outlined key “red flags” that can arise during various stages—such as procurement planning, bidding, evaluation, and contract management—highlighting how lapses in compliance can lead to inefficiencies and corruption. Using real-life case studies, he demonstrated the impact of unethical practices and stressed the importance of maintaining proper documentation, adhering to tender conditions to prevent irregularities.

Stating that vigilance is not about punishment, but about fostering awareness and adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs), Mr. Ramana highlighted the importance of learning from case studies to ensure efficient and ethical operations.

