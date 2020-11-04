Vigilance Awareness Week ends at Cashew Research Directorate

(Top) Senior Civil Judge and Chairman, Taluk Legal Services Committee, Puttur, Manjunatha, delivering the inaugural address and (above) resource person and advocate Mahesh Kaje giving a special talk at the valedictory of Vigilance Awareness Week in Puttur.

04 November 2020 01:24 IST

Various Union government organisations, including the ICAR-Directorate of Cashew Research, Puttur, and Canara Bank, concluded their week-long Vigilance Awareness Week programmes.

The Cashew Directorate conducted the Week from October 27 to November 2, beginning with an Integrity Pledge to staff and general public. Posters on this year’s theme, “Vigilant India-Prosperous India”, were displayed to sensitise people around. A special web page on vigilance-related activities was created to spread awareness, said a release.

The valedictory was inaugurated by Senior Civil Judge and Chairman, Taluk Legal Services Committee, Puttur, Manjunatha, on Monday in the presence of the directorate’s Vigilance Officer and Senior Scientist Shamsudheen Mangalassery and Puttur Bar Association president K.V. Manohar.

Resource person and advocate Mahesh Kaje said that eradication of corruption in society would have a direct bearing on the country's growth. People’s mindset has to change to eliminate corruption, he said and added that one has to inculcate self-satisfaction, self-determination and self-consciousness to eradicate corruption.

Presiding over the programme, directorate’s Director (Acting) Anitha Karun highlighted the various initiatives of the Union government, including Digital India, GST, Aadhaar-based direct benefit transfer, as measures to eradicate corruption in public life. IT-based administrative tools in ICAR have increased the speed of governance and infused more transparency in the system, she said.

Canara Bank

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), Mangaluru City, Vinay A. Gaonkar, delivered the valedictory address at the Vigilance Awareness Week’s concluding day event organised by Canara Bank’s Circle Office in Mangaluru on Monday.

Mr. Gaonkar said that a citizen’s responsibility has increased manifolds in the wake of COVID-19 wherein the country has to be rebuilt. Everyone has to contribute for strengthening the social and economic sectors for economic uplift, he said. General Manager B. Yogish Acharya presided over the programme.

On the occasion, winners of various competitions organised to mark the Awareness Week were felicitated. Deputy General Managers K. Raghava Nayak and S. Suchithra were present.