Vigilance Awareness Week begins at Palakkad Railway Division

Vigilance Awareness Week-2019 programme commenced at Palakkad Division from Monday.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager D. Sai Baba administered the integrity pledge to branch officers and employees at the Divisional Office, said a release from Palakkad Division here.

Integrity pledges were also administered to employees at major stations — Palakkad Junction, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Mangaluru Central and Carriage and Wagon Depots of Palakkad Division.

This year, the Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed till November 2 on the theme ‘Integrity- A way of life’.

Awareness programmes, seminars, walkathons, ticket checking drives, complaints redressal camps, and competitions for staff and students of school/colleges will be conducted.

Southern Railway will add one AC Chair Car to two trains originating from Mangaluru on a permanent basis.

A release from Palakkad Division here said Train Nos. 16605/16606 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil-Mangaluru Central Ernad Express will get the chair car with effect from November 5 and 6 respectively.

Train Nos. 22609/22610 Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore-Mangaluru Central Intercity Express will get the additional chair car from November 7 and 8 respectively, the release added.