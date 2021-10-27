Vigilance Awareness Week at MRPL

MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh (second from right), Directors Pomila Jaspal (Finance) and Sanjay Verma (Refinery) and Chief Vigilance Officer Rajeev Kushwah releasing a booklet during the inauguration of Vigilance Awareness Week in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

27 October 2021 22:29 IST

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. began observing Vigilance Awareness Week with the theme, Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity, here on Wednesday.

MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh, Directors Pomila Jaspal (Finance) and Sanjay Verma (Refinery) and Chief Vigilance Officer Rajeev Kushwah inaugurated the programme in the presence of Executive Directors M. Elango (Refinery) and B.H.V. Prasad (Projects) at the Administrative Building.

While Mr. Venkatesh administered the Integrity Pledge in Kannada, Ms. Jaspal administered it in English and Mr. Verma in Hindi. Employees from other departments took the pledge from their respective work location, said a release.

Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informer Resolution awareness handbook was released on the occasion. Mr. Kushwah said that all the common queries and doubts on PIDPI are addressed in the booklet. Under the resolution, the identity of the complainant is kept secret and therefore, the complainant is protected from any victimisation for making the complaint.

Stressing upon the importance of honesty and integrity in both personal and professional life, Mr. Venkatesh said that being vigilant helps to keep the company and the nation on the path of progress. He encouraged all employees to contribute to the development of the nation, by being vigilant and through participation.

A short film on the theme “Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity” was released for creating awareness on PIDPI resolution and integrity.

General Manager (Vigilance) Lakshmeesha and other senior officers were present.