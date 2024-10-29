Vigilance Awareness Week 2024: MRPL organises vendors’ meet

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), conducted a vendors’ meet as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 in Mangaluru on Tuesday. Over 300 vendors from across the country participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath emphasised the critical role MRPL played in meeting the nation’s energy requirements. He highlighted that MRPL refines 10% of the total crude oil processed by Indian PSU refineries and supplies 60% of Karnataka’s energy demand in terms of petrol, diesel, and LPG. He underscored the role of vendors, whose timely and quality services are essential for MRPL’s capacity to fulfill the country’s energy requirements.

Group General Manager-Materials Prasanth Sankar Poduval spoke on the importance of Independent External Monitors in ensuring transparency in MRPL’s procurement processes. Chief Vigilance Officer Ganesh S. Bhat elaborated on key aspects of the Integrity Pact, while Director (Refinery) Nandakumar V. Pillai discussed this year’s theme, drawing connections between integrity and its mentions in the ancient Upanishads.

Assistant Manager (Materials) Jayank Verma gave a detailed presentation on MRPL’s tendering system, procurement initiatives, and the scope and opportunities for vendors to participate in tenders. MSME Joint Director Devaraj made a presentation on MSME activities and various schemes available to MSME vendors. A. Kokila, Head of the National SC/ST Hub NSC, Bengaluru, provided insights on how SC/ST vendors can leverage the benefits designed for them to engage in business with MRPL.