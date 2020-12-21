Videos on New Education Policy nowon Mangalore University website

MANGALURU

21 December 2020 01:01 IST

Mangalore University, which has presented the essence of the New Education Policy – 2020 through a series of 27 videos made in Kannada, has now uploaded them on its website www.mangalo- reuniversity-.ac.in.

The videos have been made by Karunakar Kotegar A., Professor and Head, Department of Computer Applications, Manipal Institute of Technology under Manipal Academy of Higher Education. Prof. Kotegar is also a member of the Syndicate of Mangalore University.

The videos have been presented in four parts — introduction, higher education, other key areas of focus and making it happen.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Prof. Kotegar, the total duration of all videos is 315 minutes or five hours.

The New Education Policy (NEP) speaks much about education and less about qualification, he said and added that it took about a month to record the videos. The introductory part comprises early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, curtailing drop-out rates and ensuring universal access to education at all levels, curriculum and pedagogy in schools, equitable and inclusive education, teachers, efficient resourcing and effective governance through school complexes/clusters and standard setting and accreditation for school education.

The part II on higher education speaks about quality universities and colleges, institutional restructuring and consolidation, towards a more holistic and multi-disciplinary education, optimal learning environments and support for students, motivated, energised and capable faculty.