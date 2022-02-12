Video of students doing namaz in a Mangaluru school goes viral

MANGALURU:

12 February 2022 12:48 IST

According to an official, since parents of some children did not turn up to take them to a mosque, the children did the namaz in the classroom

The education department officials in Dakshina Kannada are holding a meeting now (February 12) at Kadaba with a government school staff, parents and other stakeholders, after a video clipping of some students of the school offering namaz in the classroom went viral on the social media on February 11.

According to an official, parents of some students from Class 5 and 7 of the Government Higher Primary School in Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk were to take their children to a mosque nearby for afternoon namaz on February 11. As the parents did not come on time, these children did the namaz in the classroom.

Some persons have recorded the act and posted in the social media, where it went viral.

More details awaited.