Video of policeman slapping man goes viral

A video of the Circle Inspector of Yadgir, Sharanagowda Nyamannavar, slapping a man, who allegedly obstructed him from filming a crowd that gathered after a traffic violation, here on Saturday has gone viral.

The incident occurred after a Traffic Police Constable, identified as Basavaraj, who was on duty near Shastri Chowk in the city, allegedly slapped a rider for violating traffic rules.

After the incident, a crowd gathered and also disturbed traffic movement.

Mr. Nyamannavar came to the spot after getting the information and tried to disperse the crowd and also began to record the scene on his phone. But, he was allegedly obstructed by a man and the policeman slapped him. This incident was recorded on video by a member of the crowd and it went viral. The police dispersed the gathering and also took the man to the police station. According to a senior officer, they will book a case in connection with disturbing traffic movement.

Meanwhile, Rishikesh Sonwane, Superintendent of Police, has sought a detailed report on the incident from the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

“It is not proper to come to a conclusion based on the video. However, I asked DySP to submit the report and we will act based on that,” he said.