Video of event in MLA’s office goes viral

A person claiming in a video clip that Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar has violated COVID-19 guidelines by holding a meeting in his office in Karkala on Friday went viral on the social media.

In the video taken from his car, the person shows many cars parked outside the office of Mr. Kumar in Udupi district. “Law is same for a common man and an elected representative. I urge Udupi Deputy Commissioner to take action against the MLA for holding an event in violation of COVID-19 protocol,” the person is heard as saying.

Meanwhile, the MLA told The Hindu that the event in his office was related to observing black day to oppose the 1975 Emergency imposed on the country. Less than 50 persons attended the virtual event. “There is no bar on holding events in compliance with the norms,” he said and added that those who attended the event wore masks and social distancing was ensured. Some of the vehicles outside his office were of those who attended the event, he said.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha told The Hindu that he immediately instructed the local revenue officials to visit the MLA’s office. “The team reported that it was a virtual event in which (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader) Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat was among the speakers. They did not find any violation of norms,” he said.