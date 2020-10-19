Video of Arebhashe talamaddale to go online soon

A talamaddale, a variant of Yakshagana theatre, recorded for the first time in Arebhashe, a Kannada dialect spoken in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Kasaragod (Kerala), will be available on a social media platform shortly.

Arebhashe is spoken by a section of the Gowda community.

Recorded under the auspices of Karnataka Arebhashe Samskriti and Sahitya Academy, the Banada Pala Prasanga video recorded in Arebhashe will be uploaded on YouTube within the next 10 days, according to chairman of the academy Lakshminarayana Kajegadde. The performance lasts about two hours.

Banada Pala is the translated version of Yakshagana script “Sharasetubandhana” written by late Hattiyangady Rama Bhatta. Yakshagana bhagavatha (singer-cum-director) Bhavyashree Kulkunda has translated it into Arebhashe in the prosody suitable to it.

Mr. Kajegadde told The Hindu that Ms. Kulkunda has translated another script “Panchavati” written by Parthi Subba, considered as the father of Yakshagana, to Arebhashe on behalf of the academy. It is also for the talamaddale performance.

Ms. Kulkunda said that she is now fine tuning its script in Arebhashe in consultation with Ganesh Kolekkadi, an expert on prosody and Yakshagana script writer, and Subraya Sampaje, a Yakshagana bhagavatha. The two had guided her in translating the first script.

Mr. Kajegadde said that Ms. Kulkunda is now translating one more Yakshagana script Kamsa Vadhe written by Matti Vasudeva Prabhu to Arebhase suitable for Yakshagana performance. It is also for the academy.

In addition, the academy will get two more Yakshagana scripts translated into Arebhashe. Of them, one will be for talamaddale and the other for a Yakshagana performance.

Tentatively, it has identified Krishnarjuna Kalaga or Karnavasana scripts suitable for talamaddale and Indrajitu Kalaga as suitable for the Yakshagana performance. The scripts are yet to be finalised.

Thus, Mr. Kajegdde said that the academy will ensure that it had three scripts translated for talamaddale performance and two scripts suitable for performing Yakshagana. It will preserve those scripts and make them available to performers.

Ms. Kulkunda said that finding an appropriate word while translating Kannada Yakshagana songs into Arebhashe is a challenging task. The translation should also match with the Yakshagana prosody. She translated the first script during the lockdown.

The first video production has Kolthige Narayana Gowda, Jabbar Samo Sampaje and Jayananda Sampaje as “arthadaris”. Ms. Kulkunda, Murari Kadambalithaya and Akshay Rao Vitla are the background artistes.