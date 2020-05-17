Video lectures keep II PU students engaged

To keep II PU students from Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State engaged in academics, the Dakshina Kannada Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA) has come out with videos of lectures related to Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

These lectures covering portions till the first quarter of the academic year 2020-21 are being made available on the YouTube platform.

“We are covering the first two chapters of every subject in the three streams,” said DKPUCPA president and principal of Shri Narayanaguru PU College, Katipalla, Mangaluru, Umesh Karkera.

Experienced lecturers, provided by Subject Experts Association, have volunteered their services in the interest of students, he added.

The idea of providing lectures through videos, Mr. Karkera said, became necessary to keep students engaged in studies during lockdown. “We also wanted to reach out to students in rural areas who have connectivity issues and cannot use online class facility,” he said.

Principal of Kittel Memorial College A. Vittala said that lectures of one-hour duration each recorded in a classroom are being posted since May 4. “There are already 65,000 views and 4,500 hours of viewing,” he said.

They are trying to provide summery of the lectures through a link to the website www.dkpucpa.- com.

The first among the lecture series is that of Principal of Vikas PU College, Mangaluru, T. Rajaram Rao, who has been teaching mathematics for over two decades. Among others featured are Physics lecturer Mahesh M. from Government PU College, Bettampady, Puttur; Chemistry lecturer Vani Kumari from Government PU College, Katipalla , Mangaluru; Sociology lecturer Madhu A.K. from St. George PU College, Nelyady; and Economics lecturer Sadhana from BEM Aided PU College, Mangaluru.

Among the lectures that will be uploaded will be the one in Mathematics by Chairman of Expert Group of Institutions Narendra Nayak, and on Biology by Chairman of Tulunadu Education Trust M.B. Puranik.