ADVERTISEMENT

Landslips at Doddathappale: Movement of vehicles expected to resume on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway on August 1

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:16 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 09:42 am IST - Shivamogga

On July 31, heavy earthmovers were engaged to clear the debris with officials of NHAI and the local administration supervising the work

The Hindu Bureau

Trucks were buried in mud following landslips at Doddathappale village on NH 75, near Sakleshpur, in the evening on July 31, 2024. The administration stopped movement of all vehicles on the road. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The stretch of National Highway 75 at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk that was blocked on July 31 due to fresh landslips was being cleared overnight. The movement of vehicles is expected to resume on Thursday August 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debris being removed from Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75, on August 1, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

On July 31, heavy earthmovers were engaged to clear the debris. The work was supervised by officials of NHAI led by P. Praveen Kumar and the local administration.

The landslips on July 31 evening had even buried trucks at Doddathappale village forcing the administration to stop movement of all vehicles.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visited the spot on July 31. He explained that the administration had decided to keep the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 open for vehicles as the road is an crucial link for the supply of essential goods. He termed the move a ‘calculated risk’ in the larger interest of ensuring supply of essential goods.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister instructed officials to deploy additional staff at the spot and ensure the safety of travellers

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US