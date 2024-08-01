The stretch of National Highway 75 at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk that was blocked on July 31 due to fresh landslips was being cleared overnight. The movement of vehicles is expected to resume on Thursday August 1.

Debris being removed from Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75, on August 1, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

On July 31, heavy earthmovers were engaged to clear the debris. The work was supervised by officials of NHAI led by P. Praveen Kumar and the local administration.

The landslips on July 31 evening had even buried trucks at Doddathappale village forcing the administration to stop movement of all vehicles.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visited the spot on July 31. He explained that the administration had decided to keep the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 open for vehicles as the road is an crucial link for the supply of essential goods. He termed the move a ‘calculated risk’ in the larger interest of ensuring supply of essential goods.

The Minister instructed officials to deploy additional staff at the spot and ensure the safety of travellers

