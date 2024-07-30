ADVERTISEMENT

Landslip on Shiradi Ghat hits movement of vehicles on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

Updated - July 30, 2024 02:39 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 02:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

Large chunks of a hillock fell on vehicles travelling on the road on July 30

The Hindu Bureau

A landslip at Doddathappale village, in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, has impacted movement of vehicles on Shiradi Ghat stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway (NH 75), on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The movement of vehicles on Shiradi Ghat stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway (NH 75) has been badly affected following a landslip at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka.

Large chunks of a hillock fell on vehicles travelling on the road on July 30. Two trucks and a car were stuck in the mud. Heavy earthmovers have been deployed to clear the mud on the road.

The stretch is one of the major links between the coastal region and the State capital Bengaluru. Nearly 25,000 vehicles use the road every day.

Earlier, movement of vehicles was stopped on the stretch following landslips on July 18. Later, the district administration decide to allow vehicles only during the day.

At the time of filing this report, many vehicles were stuck on the road.

Earlier, a massive landslip near Harle estate in Sakleshpur taluk swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The landslip occurred at night on July 29. The landslip disrupted road network to many villages in the taluk.

Road vanishes due to landslip near Sakleshpur. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement
