Landslip near Sakleshpur cuts off road that served as an alternative to Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

Updated - July 30, 2024 10:43 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 09:43 am IST - bengaluru

The landslip disrupted road network to many villages in the taluk

G T Sathish
A massive landslip near Harle estate, in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The landslip occurred at night on July 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A massive landslip near Harle estate in Sakleshpur, in Hassan district of Karnataka, swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The landslip occurred at night on July 29. The landslip disrupted road network to many villages in the taluk.

Road vanishes due to landslip near Sakleshpur. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Watch: The never-ending misery of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has seen multiple landslips in recent weeks.

Earlier on July 26, many places in Sakleshpur taluk were inundated following heavy rains. Roads were flooded and many two-wheelers were submerged at Azad Nagar, a locality in Sakleshpur town, as Hemavathi river was swollen.

Movement of vehicles between Sakleshpur town and Krishnapur village was disrupted after a bridge on the road was flooded.

