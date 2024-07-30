GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Landslip near Sakleshpur cuts off road that served as an alternative to Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

The landslip disrupted road network to many villages in the taluk

Updated - July 30, 2024 09:48 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 09:43 am IST - bengaluru

G T Sathish
G T Sathish
A massive landslip near Harle estate, in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The landslip occurred at night on July 29, 2024.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A massive landslip near Harle estate in Sakleshpur, in Hassan district of Karnataka, swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The landslip occurred at night on July 29. The landslip disrupted road network to many villages in the taluk.

A massive landslip near Harle estate, in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The landslip occurred at night on July 29, 2024.

A massive landslip near Harle estate, in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The landslip occurred at night on July 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Watch: The never-ending misery of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has seen multiple landslips in recent weeks.

Earlier on July 26, many places in Sakleshpur taluk were inundated following heavy rains. Roads were flooded and many two-wheelers were submerged at Azad Nagar, a locality in Sakleshpur town, as Hemavathi river was swollen.

Movement of vehicles between Sakleshpur town and Krishnapur village was disrupted after a bridge on the road was flooded.

