A truck carrying plywood sheets overturned near Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk, in Hassan district of Karnataka, at night on July 30. Riyaz, the driver, suffered minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riyaz lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a narrow stretch of NH 75, near Shiradi Ghat, between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli.

Also read: Karnataka rains live updates: Rains recede in Shivamogga, Kodagu; latter continues to be on alert

Truck overturns near Shiradi Ghat on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway at night on July 30, 2024 | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Mansoor M., owner of the truck, told The Hindu that the accident occurred due to landslips. The truck was carrying 400 sheets of plywood from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

The stretch is one of the major links between the coastal region of Karnataka and the State capital Bengaluru. Nearly 25,000 vehicles use the road every day. Multiple landslips have been reported on Shiradi Ghat in this week.

Following heavy rains and landslides on the Western Ghats, train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru are no longer taking the route via Shiradi Ghat. Trains have been diverted to other routes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.