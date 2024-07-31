GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka rains: Truck overturns near Shiradi Ghat on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway

The driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a narrow stretch of Shiradi Ghat on NH 75, between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli

Updated - July 31, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 12:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

G T Sathish
G T Sathish
A truck carrying plywood sheets overturned near Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk, in Hassan district of Karnataka, at night on July 30, 2024.

A truck carrying plywood sheets overturned near Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk, in Hassan district of Karnataka, at night on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A truck carrying plywood sheets overturned near Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk, in Hassan district of Karnataka, at night on July 30. Riyaz, the driver, suffered minor injuries.

Riyaz lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a narrow stretch of NH 75, near Shiradi Ghat, between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli.

Also read: Karnataka rains live updates: Rains recede in Shivamogga, Kodagu; latter continues to be on alert

Truck overturns near Shiradi Ghat on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway at night on July 30, 2024 | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Mansoor M., owner of the truck, told The Hindu that the accident occurred due to landslips. The truck was carrying 400 sheets of plywood from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

The stretch is one of the major links between the coastal region of Karnataka and the State capital Bengaluru. Nearly 25,000 vehicles use the road every day. Multiple landslips have been reported on Shiradi Ghat in this week.

Following heavy rains and landslides on the Western Ghats, train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru are no longer taking the route via Shiradi Ghat. Trains have been diverted to other routes.

