Fresh landslip near Sakleshpur obstructs traffic on Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH75

Updated - August 02, 2024 02:44 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 02:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

Even as efforts to clear the debris of previous landslips were in progress, heavy rainfall triggered fresh landslips at the spot

The Hindu Bureau

Movement of vehicles on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway (NH75) via Shiradi Ghat was disrupted following landslips at Doddathappale village, in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, on August 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Movement of vehicles on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway (NH75) via Shiradi Ghat was disrupted following landslips at Doddathappale village, in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, on August 2.

Even as efforts to clear the debris of previous landslips were in progress, heavy rainfall triggered fresh landslips at the spot. Some vehicles were stuck in mud. The NHAI has hired excavators to clear the road.

For the last two weeks, the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH75 has been hit by repeated landslips. Movement of vehicles has been affected. Officials are at the spot to ensure the safety of travellers and restore movement of vehicles.

