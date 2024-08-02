Movement of vehicles on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway (NH75) via Shiradi Ghat was disrupted following landslips at Doddathappale village, in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, on August 2.

Even as efforts to clear the debris of previous landslips were in progress, heavy rainfall triggered fresh landslips at the spot. Some vehicles were stuck in mud. The NHAI has hired excavators to clear the road.

For the last two weeks, the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH75 has been hit by repeated landslips. Movement of vehicles has been affected. Officials are at the spot to ensure the safety of travellers and restore movement of vehicles.

