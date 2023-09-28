Victims of cyber crime lose ₹1.15 crore in DK, Udupi in 24 days

September 28, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - MANGALURU

Complaints on online investment fraud dominate among 22 cases of cyber crime registered in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the first 24 days of September. The total loss reported by the victims of all these cases stands at ₹1.15 crore.

The loss of over ₹52 lakh reported by a 27-year-old engineer from Kadekar in Udupi district is the highest among the eight cases of online investment fraud registered in the two districts during the period.

The engineer acted on a WhatsApp message by a person claiming to be an executive with Amazon who offered good returns for performing certain tasks. He transferred a total of ₹52.13 lakh between August 3 and September 23 for which he did not get any money in return.

A 55-year-old resident of Kulashekara in Mangaluru on September 24 reported losing ₹10.52 lakh, which he transferred to bank accounts between July 23 and September 23 for performing investment tasks. He was assured of 30% interest on the investment made for performing online tasks.

Of the remaining six similar cases of investment frauds, the loss amount ranged between ₹1.26 lakh, which was reported in Karkala Rural police station on September 11, and ₹6.5 lakh, which was reported in Karkala Town police station on September 13.

Of the three cases of fraud using fake customer care number, included loss of ₹3.95 lakh to a 59-year-old businessman from Kunjibettu in Udupi on August 23. The businessman lost the money when he called a ‘customer care’ number found online when he was unable to withdraw money from an ATM.

Two residents of Udupi district reported a loss of ₹3.24 lakh on September 20 after making a call to unlock a bank account and ₹3.38 lakh on September 23 after making a call to update ‘Know Your Customer’.

An engineering student from Mangaluru on September 8 reported a loss of ₹2.27 lakh following misuse of a profile posted on Kannada matrimony site, while a domestic gas agency dealer from Karkala on September 17 reported a loss of about ₹92,000 to a person who claimed to be an Army officer and ordered four cylinders for an Army camp.

A 46-year-old woman from Chikkamudnuru village of Puttur taluk reported on September 20 losing about ₹12.93 lakh to a caller who claimed to be from Kaun Banega Crorepati and demanded charges for paying lottery prize amount of ₹25 lakh.

The cyber crime cases also included three cases registered in Bajpe and Mulki police stations over sharing and storing nude pictures and videos of minors.