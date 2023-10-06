VHP will not allow Mahisha Dasara in coastal Karnataka: Sharan Pumpwell

October 06, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad will not allow Mahisha Dasara in Udupi or other parts of coastal Karnataka, said VHP South Karnataka region joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell in Mangaluru on Friday.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Pumpwell said the VHP is strongly opposed to holding Mahisha Dasara in Mysuru.

“There is no question of allowing Mahisha Dasara in Udupi or any other part in coastal Karnataka,” he said and added, “We will not allow this event to happen in Udupi.”

Mr. Pumpwell said the ongoing Shourya Yatra of Bajrang Dal, which commenced from Chitradurga on September 25, has been going on peacefully across the State. It entered Sullia on Friday evening.

“There is no scope for trouble in this yatra and it will peacefully conclude in Udupi on October 10,” he said.

After Sullia, the tatra will come to Puttur on Saturday, where there will be a Shobha Yatra followed by Shourya Sangama programme in Kille Maidan in the evening.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh senior pracharak Su. Ramanna will deliver the keynote address. Mr. Ramanna will also be key note speaker in the Jagruta Hindu Samajotsava to be held in Bantwal’s Ganada Padpu Maidan on Sunday.

The yatra will be in Mangaluru on October 9, where Chakavarthy Sulibele will be the keynote speaker in the programme to be held at Kadri Maidan in the evening.

The yatra will culminate in Udupi on October 10, at the MGM Maidan where Hindu Samjotsava will be held, Mr. Pumpwell said.

He urged the State government to order a National Investigation Agency inquiry into the attacks on houses of Hindus in Shivamogga following a recent Eid procession.