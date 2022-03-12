VHP to take out 14-km padayatra on March 20

Leaders of VHP speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an expression of solidarity of Hindus and for the larger public good, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Saturday that it will take out a 14-km padayatra from Kadri Manjunatha temple to Koragajja Adikshetra in Kuttar on March 20.

This is the second successive year that the VHP has organised this event. Last year it was held in the same month and it was for action against persons who were desecrating Koragajja and other daivastanas.

Talking to reporters, VHP Mangaluru regional secretary Ramprasad said a lot of devotees demanded holding of the event for the second successive year. “Apart from showing solidarity of Hindus, this event is also for spiritual awakening. We also want anti Hindu activities to disappear,” Mr. Ramaprasad said.

Apart from activists from the city, those from across the district and a few from other parts of Karnataka will participate in the event on March 20. Buses have been arranged for people to reach the temple in Kadri from where march will begin at 6 a.m., he said.