VHP to stage protests over Kumta issue

Gopal G., Zonal Organising Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said on Tuesday that there should be a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the death of the youth, Paresh Mesta, which took place at Kumta in Uttara Kannada district recently.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Gopal said that even the circumstances leading to the death and communal clashes in Kumta on December 6 too should be investigated. The VHP did not believe that the State government would ensure a free and fair probe in the matter. Hence, the VHP and Bajrang Dal want a probe by the NIA. The “post-mortem report, which stated that Mesta’s death was a natural one,” could not be accepted as it was politically motivated. This was not a death but a well-planned murder, he alleged.

He said Azad Annigeri, the owner of a hotel and a former municipal councillor, was responsible for all the events leading to communal clashes in Kumta. He was promoting Jihadi elements in the area for his own benefit. The police should immediately arrest him and his followers, he said.

He had converted a small road accident into a big issue by getting members of one community to attack members of another community.

'Police ineffective'

The incidents in Kumta showed that the Police Department was ineffective. When the members of a community were attacking the members of another community in Kumta, the police remained a mute spectator, he said.

Though the police knew about Mesta’s death, they had tried to cover it up because Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was on a two-day tour of Uttara Kannada, he said.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal would stage protests in all the districts on December 13 and 14. In Udupi, the protest would be held in front of the Deputy Commissoiner’s Office on Thursday, Mr. Gopal said.