VHP to stage protest in Ullal tomorrow

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will stage a protest in Ullal on Wednesday displaying placards condemning the support of some residents of Ullal to IS, said secretary of VHP Mangaluru Division Sharan Pumpwell here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Pumpwell said that activists will display placards between 7.30 a.m. and 9 a.m. across Ullal. “We will not allow Ullal to become a hub of IS activities. Effective action should be taken by the government against those supporting IS,” he said.

The VHP, he said, has been talking about anti-national activities in Ullal. The recent raid by the National Investigation Agency sleuths on the house of the former MLA and poet late B.A. Idinabba has given proof of efforts to spread IS in Dakshina Kannada. The NIA has arrested late Idinabba’s family member and his wife, who married him after converting herself to Islam, he said.

Calling this as a case of Love Jihad, Mr. Pumpwell asked Muslim religious leaders not to encourage their youth into such marriages. “If you do not deal firmly with such youths, we will be forced to take legal action and it may lead to clashes,” he said. He further called upon Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar to investigate the case and find out the reasons that forced the arrested woman into Love Jihad.