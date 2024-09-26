VHP to hold meeting in Mangaluru on September 30

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Thursday, September 26, that “Dharmagraha Sabhe” (a meeting) will be held at Dongarakery Venkatramana Temple in Mangaluru on September 30 to press the Andhra Pradesh government to order an investigation by the CBI into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupathi laddus.

Addressing presspersons here Shivananda Mendon, Mangaluru Divisional Joint Secretary, VHP, said that the meeting will be held from 8 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Leaders of different Hindu organisations and communities and saints will participate in the same.

The meeting will also demand for stringent punishment to those who were responsible for using animal fat in making Tirupathi laddus, he said.

Mr. Mendon said that the laddu row has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

“The VHP is appealing to all Hindus to write letters to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seeking CBI probe into the laddu row and demanding severe punishment to all those who were responsible for using animal fat in making laddus,” he said.

Mr. Mendon said that the meeting will also pass a resolution to bring the administration of temples from out of the government control. The resolution will be sent to the government.

He said that the VHP is also appealing to all temples, daivasthanas, bhajana mandirs and mutts to hold special prayer seeking CBI probe into the row and punishment for the guilty for using animal fat.

H.K. Purushottam, Dakshina Kannada president of VHP was present.

