VHP to hold condolence meets across the State today

July 29, 2022 00:16 IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal will hold public meets on Friday at all taluk headquartes in the State to condole the death of 32-year-old BJPpĺ Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada, on July 26.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, VHP Karnataka south regional convener K.R. Sunil said that Hindu right-wing activists are saddened over the murder of a committed activist Praveen. All like-minded people should take part in the condolence meets, he said.

Mr. Sunil said many activists on July 27 expressed their anguish in front of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Ministers V. Sunil Kumar and S. Angara and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat when they came to pay last respects to Praveen at Bellare.

“In the huff, activists banged Mr. Kateel’s car and created trouble in the area. Instead of taking action against the troublemakers, police lathicharged people and many innocents were injured. Goverment should take disciplinary action against officials who ordered lathicharge,” he said

While welcoming Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that the government is open to hand over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency, Karnataka south regional co-convener Muralikrishna Hasantadka said the government can also consider forming a special investigation team to go deep into the murder and trace those responsible.