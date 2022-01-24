VHP supports call for tableau procession

Sharan Pumpwel

MANGALURU

24 January 2022 00:22 IST

Narayana Guru procession planned in all taluks of twin districts

Extending support to a call by senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said here on Sunday that parishad activists will take part in the social reformer Narayana Guru’s tableau procession in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Wednesday.

Mangaluru Divisional Secretary of the VHP Sharan Pumpwell said in a release on Sunday that Mr. Poojary has said that all. irrespective of parties, caste and religion, should support the procession to be taken out in the taluks in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on the Republic Day, as a tableau of Naryana Guru proposed by the Kerala Government for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi this year has not been selected. The VHP welcomes the statement of Mr. Poojary, he said.

“All Hindus have been hurt with the tableau not getting accommodated in Delhi’s parade due to a conspiracy by the Communists,” Mr. Pumpwell said.

He said that Narayana Guru fought against inequality and untouchability and was one of the greatest saints in the country.“The VHP requests all its activists to take part in the procession,” the divisional secretary said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Sunil Kumar Bajal said in a release on Sunday that all Left, secular parties and other organisations will take out a procession in the city at 3 p.m. on January 26 from Clock Tower to the office of the Deputy Commissioner carrying a portrait of Narayana Guru.

It is to condemn the Union government for not allowing a tableau of Narayana Guru from Kerala to participate in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi. By denying permission, the Union Government has humiliated the social reformer, he said.

In another statement, Mr. Poojary has said that he will lead a procession from Kankanady Garodi to Kudroli Gokarnanatheswara Temple on Wednesday carrying the portrait of Narayana Guru on his head.