VHP seeks NIA probe into Udupi ‘voyeurism’ incident

August 03, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday, August 3, sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged voyeurism incident at the Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences in Udupi.

Addressing a gathering at a protest organised by the VHP in Udupi, its State secretary Sharan Pumpwell claimed that as per the information with the VHP, the mobile phone seized by the police also had an objectionable photograph of a girl.

He said the parents of the three girls against whom the police have registered a case should be inquired into as he claimed they were associated with the banned Popular Front of India.

Mr. Pumpwell said an authority of the college had initially tried to hush up the incident by giving trivial imposition to the accused girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that police should have invoked Section 354 of IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against the accused girls.

Earlier, the VHP led a procession from Jodu Katte to the Car Parking Area of Sri Krishna Mutt. MLAs Yashpal Suvarna and V. Sunil Kumar, former MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT