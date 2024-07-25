VHP seeks action against those involved in illegal beef trade

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal, and the Hindu Jagarana Vedike have threatened of launching a district-wide protest if the Dakshina Kannada administration fails to take action against those involved in illegal beef trade.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Puneetraj Attavar, Bajang Dal Mangaluru division convener, said that following a tip-off by the Bajrang Dal activists, the Mangaluru police rescued 19 heads of cattle from a house in Krishnapura 8th Block on July 7 and seized over 100 kg of beef. As the city police delayed in taking follow-up action against the illegal abattoir, the Sangh Parivar organisations gave a call for a protest on Thursday. As the city police recently arrested the accused and also promised follow-up action, the Sangh Parivar activists, for the time being, called off the protest.

“We want effective action by the State government to curb illegal beef trade, which is flourishing in the city,” he said, and demanded action against illegal abattoirs. “If the government fails to act, our activists will not only start the district-wide protest but also start direct action against these illegal abattoris,” he said.

Mr. Attavar said the city police should disclose the location from where the cattle were brought to the house in Krishnapura. The police should also find out the buyers of the beef and the vehicle in which the cattle were transported. The government should take action to seize the house from where the illegal abattoir operated, he said.