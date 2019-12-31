VHP says it will expand its base to more countries

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said here on Monday that it will expand its base to more countries by 2024 when it will celebrate its 60 years of founding.

Addressing presspersons at the end of a five-day joint meeting of the central board of trustees and governing council, VHP Secretary-General Milind Parande said that now it had its presence in 29 countries, including in the United States, Australia and South Africa. “We will go for geographical expansion,” he said, without making it clear in how many countries the organisation wanted to spread its base.

He said that the meeting took note of the fact that there has been deterioration of Hindu values in society which has resulted in incidents of women being targeted. Crime against women is also influenced by some television shows, porn content on the Internet, advertisements and films. In some cases women are being projected as sex objects. In Hindu society, women are worshipped and are not treated as a commodity.

“We appeal to the government to strictly take on such media, television soaps and advertisements and ban them as they are contributing in creating an unsafe atmosphere for women,” he said.

Mr. Parande said that a delegation of the VHP will meet the President and Governors of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to apprise them of the fact that “the two State governments have crossed all limits in appeasing minorities and are discriminating against Hindus at all levels.” “The two State governments are indulging in appointment of non-Hindus in the management of temple affairs and a deliberate attempt is being made to grab temple property,” he said. He said that the Andhra Pradesh government has announced that it will give ₹ 10,000 per month to Christian priests and ₹ 5,000 per month to Muslim maulvis as salaries. But it has announced nothing for Hindu archaks, he said.

Mr. Parande said that the VHP has decided to organise a nation-wide agitation against the two State governments. “We are also exploring taking legal action against the two governments on their discriminatory policies,” he said.

VHP South Karnataka president M.B. Puranik was present.