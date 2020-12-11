VHP official seeks NIA probe into graffiti case

Mangaluru

11 December 2020 17:56 IST

Mangaluru divisional secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sharan Pumpwell, has sought a probe by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) into the recent anti-national and provocative graffiti found at two places in the city.

In a memorandum to Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash on Friday, Mr. Pumpwell commended the city police for the arrest of Mohanned Shariq, 22, and Mazz Muneer Ahmed, 21, in connection with graffiti found on the compound wall of an apartment in Bejai and on the disused police outpost building in district court premises.

Mr. Pumpwell said there are more persons allegedly behind the act. An NIA probe alone can bring out to light the persons and the organised network. He asked Mr. Vikash to recommend to the State government for a NIA probe.

Advertising

Advertising