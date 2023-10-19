VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and others booked

October 19, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru city police have booked Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dakshina Karnataka Pranta Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell and other VHP activists for their action of placing saffron flags on shops that have come up on the Mangaladevi Temple car street in Mangaluru.

In a press note, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said following placing of flags on Tuesday, October 17, Mr. Pumpwell issued statement urging Hindu community members to shop only in the shops owned and run by Hindus.

“This statement and act of his creates enmity on grounds of religion,” Mr. Agrawal said. Based on the complaint of Police Sub-Inspector Manohar Prasad, the Mangaluru South Police registered a case against Mr. Pumpwell and other VHP activists under Section 153 of Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, members of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Jatra Vyparastara Samanvaya Samiti met Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and demanded arrest of Mr. Pumpwell.

“The action of Mr. Pumpwell and other VHP members is a part of larger agenda of creating communal divide in a run up to Parliament election. Government should arrest Mr. Pumpwell,” urged Democratic Youth Federation of India State President Muneer Katipalla.

B.K. Imtiyaz, the Convenor of the Samiti, alleged that Mangaluru City Corporation was delaying issuance of identity cards to 677 street vendors as there more number of Muslim street vendors in it.

Dalith Sangarsha Samiti members Devadas and Raghu Yekkar also demanded affirmative action against VHP activists.

